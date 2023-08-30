Road safety reminders this holiday weekend

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — The Labor Day holiday is a big weekend for many of us to load up the car and take one final trip of the summer.



State Police in Luzerne County say they will be out there too.



“Like we always say, we'd rather be out doing proactive enforcement than responding to crashes. We reduce the number of crashes by doing proactive enforcement”. Said Trooper Bill Evans



It's not just speeding that law enforcement and highway officials are worried about this holiday weekend.



“So one thing to keep in mind is just if you're drinking, don't get behind the wheel. Make sure you reserve Ubers and anything else you can take. call a friend to pick you up just to really ensure safety on” said Elizabeth Fabri, PennDOT Safety Press Officer.



Police say they will be looking out for the roadways.



“We'll be having DUI checkpoints this weekend, ROVING DUI patrols. Funding is provided by the state who gets that funding from the federal government.” Said Sgt Chuck Rauschkolb with Jackson Township Police.



Police say they are trained to detect drug and alcohol impairment at these check points. If you are not driving impaired, then you'll have nothing to worry about.





“You're going to expect a quick greeting from one of the officers and we'll be just checking for impairment and when we're all done in probably three to five seconds will tell you have a nice evening. Enjoy yourself this holiday.” Said Rauschkolb.





“If you're going to party, just get a ride home, make sure you're safe. And we'll be happy that you did because you know what, we're not going to have to knock on somebody's door and say you’re not coming home.” Said Rauschkolb.