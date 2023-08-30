Rescue takes in dogs ahead of Florida storm

A Susquehanna County animal shelter agreed to take in 10 dogs to get them out of Idalia's path.

HOP BOTTOM, Pa. — A rescue in Susquehanna County is taking in some dogs from Florida to keep them safe from Idalia.

Laura's Hope Rescue in Hop Bottom was asked by a shelter to care for 10 dogs to get them out of harm's way, quickly agreed to take them in.

The pups arrived this morning.

Laura's Hope Rescue says the dogs are all getting along with each other very well after their road trip to Susquehanna County and should be available for adoption in a few weeks.

If you'd like to donate to Laura's Hope as they provide care for the dogs, you can do so here.