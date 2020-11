The unidentified student was found unresponsive in Dixon Hall, a student residence hall, Thursday night.

KUTZTOWN, Pa. — State and Kutztown University campus police, along with detectives from the Berks County District Attorney's Office are investigating the death of a student in a residence hall Thursday night, the university announced Friday morning.

The student, whom officials have not yet identified, was found dead in Dixon Hall, a student dormitory, the university said.

The university asked students to avoid the investigation area.

No further details have been released.