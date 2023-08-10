Reading Police are searching for suspect in deadly shooting

Jayquan Sanchez, 24, is accused of shooting and killing Quadell Spradley in the city on July 31, police said.

READING, Pa. — Police in Reading are searching for a suspect believed to be involved in a deadly shooting in the city last month.

Jayquan Miguel Sanchez, 24, is charged with first-degree homicide, third-degree homicide and other offenses related to the shooting death of Quadell Spradley on July 31, according to Reading Police.

Spradley was found dead on the 1200 block of Church Street at 3:53 a.m., police said.

Investigators have been unable to locate Sanchez, who is also charged with aggravated assault and possessing the instrument of crime in connection to the alleged incident, police said.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact Reading Police at (610) 655-6116 or Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers at (800) 4PA-TIPS.