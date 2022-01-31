Mayor vows disaster emergency declaration after bridge falls

Mayor Ed Gainey said the declaration would increase availability of federal funds and speed cleanup and reconstruction of the Frick Park bridge.

PITTSBURGH — The mayor of Pittsburgh has announced plans to sign a declaration of disaster emergency for the city in light of last week’s collapse of a bridge in a city park.

Mayor Ed Gainey said the declaration would increase availability of federal funds and speed cleanup and reconstruction of the Frick Park bridge.

Gainey said the declaration would be in effect for a few days but called on council members to extend it.

On Friday, Gov. Tom Wolf signed a proclamation of disaster emergency for Allegheny County.