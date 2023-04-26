Philadelphia officials seize six gallons of Florida-bound 'Liquid Ecstasy'

GHB can be used by sexual predators as a date-rape drug. The combination has been referred to as liquid ecstasy or coma in a bottle

PHILADELPHIA — Six gallons of a highly addictive and dangerous drug were seized in a Philadelphia airport on Saturday.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers in Philadelphia seized a combined six gallons of gamma-butyrolactone (GBL), an industrial chemical solvent and precursor chemical to the dangerous gamma-hydroxybutyric acid (GHB).

The GBL arrived in liquid form in two separate shipments, both arriving from France and destined for an address in Hillsborough County, Florida.

Inside each shipment contained a single clear plastic jug filled with an opaque liquid. Officers used a handheld elemental isotope analysis tool and identified the liquid as GBL, a DEA Schedule 1 controlled substance.

According to the DEA, GBL is a chemical analogue of GHB, a highly addictive central nervous system depressant that can cause respiratory distress, coma and death.

GHB can also be used by sexual predators as a date-rape drug and by bodybuilders to increase growth hormones.

The combination has been referred to as liquid ecstasy or coma in a bottle.

Used properly, GBL is an industrial solvent that strips paint and rust.

At this time, no arrests have been made.