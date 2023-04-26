Philadelphia officials seize six gallons of Florida-bound 'Liquid Ecstasy'

PHILADELPHIA — Six gallons of a highly addictive and dangerous drug were seized in a Philadelphia airport on Saturday.
U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers in Philadelphia seized a combined six gallons of gamma-butyrolactone (GBL), an industrial chemical solvent and precursor chemical to the dangerous gamma-hydroxybutyric acid (GHB).
The GBL arrived in liquid form in two separate shipments, both arriving from France and destined for an address in Hillsborough County, Florida.
Inside each shipment contained a single clear plastic jug filled with an opaque liquid. Officers used a handheld elemental isotope analysis tool and identified the liquid as GBL, a DEA Schedule 1 controlled substance.
According to the DEA, GBL is a chemical analogue of GHB, a highly addictive central nervous system depressant that can cause respiratory distress, coma and death.
GHB can also be used by sexual predators as a date-rape drug and by bodybuilders to increase growth hormones.
The combination has been referred to as liquid ecstasy or coma in a bottle.
Used properly, GBL is an industrial solvent that strips paint and rust.
At this time, no arrests have been made.
“Customs and Border Protection will continue to use our border security authority to search suspect international parcels and intercept dangerous products that could seriously harm American citizens. This is a mission and responsibility that we take very seriously,” said Rene Ortega, the acting area port director for CBP’s Area Port of Philadelphia.