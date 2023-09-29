Significant increase in applications to the Pennsylvania State Police after dropping college requirement

In just one month since dropping the 60 college credit requirement, Pennsylvania State Police received over 1,200 new applications.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — The Pennsylvania State Police says it saw a significant increase in applications for new cadets since dropping the 60 college credit requirement.

Back in August, Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro made the decision to remove the requirement needed to become a state trooper. One month later, State Police officials say it looks like that decision is starting to pay off.

Since the announcement a month ago, 1,217 people have applied for the Pennsylvania State Police Academy. Of those, 524 were applicants who previously wouldn't qualify. In comparison, the previous hiring cycle only saw 1,745 during a six-month period.

Cadets still need a GED or high school diploma and a valid driver's license. They also need to be at least 20 years old when applying and 21 years old when they enter the academy.

There is still a qualifying written exam, and once applicants pass this, cadets will then need to pass a polygraph, background test, physical readiness test and medical and psychological screening before training at the academy.

So far, State Police officials say they are happy with the results.

"We're really excited to see that a barrier like that for some folks who may not have been previously eligible or not eligible to pursue their dream career," said Lt. Adam Reed of the Pennsylvania State Police. "We're looking for Pennsylvania's best, brightest, most hard-working folks who want to come in and make a difference and join our ranks."

State Police cadet training lasts approximately 28 weeks, and state officials hope the policy change can ease staffing shortages.

However, there is still work to be done.