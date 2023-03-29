State Police: Several schools in Pennsylvania, New Jersey receive threatening phone calls

Pennsylvania State Police are investigating a series of phone calls made to 911 centers about schools across the Commonwealth involving threats of an active shooter.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Pennsylvania State Police are investigating a series of phone calls made to 911 centers about schools across the Commonwealth involving threats of an active shooter situation or bomb threat.

These phone calls were made to several schools in different counties, and all of the calls have similar content, according to State Police.

According to reports, schools in the Altoona area, along with schools in the Lehigh Valley and Lawrence, Fayette, Centre, and Cambra counties.

The calls are being thoroughly investigated and responded to by law enforcement, State Police said.

These calls have created lockdowns and/or evacuations of the schools with a large response from police and emergency services.

At this time, all claims in these calls have been determined to be false. All schools involved have been cleared or are in the process of being cleared by law enforcement.