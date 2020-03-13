Pennsylvania reacts to death of Philadelphia Police Officer

For the first time in 5 years, a Philadelphia police officer has been shot and killed in the line of duty. Now, Pennsylvania leaders are giving their condolences.

PHILADELPHIA — A Philadelphia SWAT Corporal was shot and killed Friday morning while serving an arrest warrant in the city.

Corporal James O'Connor, 46, was with a team to arrest a 2019 homicide suspect in the city, when two suspects started shooting through a closed door. A bullet hit Corporal O'Connor near his left shoulder blade, another swat officer returned fire striking both suspects.

Corporal O'Connor was rushed to Temple University Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 6:05 A.M.

This is the first time in five years a Philadelphia police officer has been shot and killed in the line of duty.

Philadelphia Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw struggled to find the words to describe how everyone was feeling, "I don't even know if 'unbearable' is the word for it, there's not a word that you can put on the level of emotion that's being felt right now" She told reporters.

"We just want everyone to know it's a very sad day, not just for officers here, but it's a very sad day for the family who's here and who is mourning and trying to stomach all of this."

O'Connor leaves behind a wife and two children. The son is a also a Philadelphia Police Officer in the city's 9th district, while the daughter is an active duty member of the United States Air Force.

Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney asked everyone in the city to keep the O'Connors in mind, "I would just ask everyone to keep this family in their prayers, and keep all of these officer and their families in their prayers." The mayor appeared choked up while addressing members of the media, "It's a tough job and they do the best for us every day, and it's just a bad day."

The homicide suspect who the warrant was being served for, identified as Hassan Elliot, 21, was not hurt in the shooting but was arrested.

The two suspects who were shot were taken to local hospitals and are expected to recover.

It's not clear who's accused of shooting Corporal O'Connor.

The Pennsylvania Fraternal Order of Police released a statement in the wake of O'Connor's death.

The President of the Fraternal Order of Police Pennsylvania State Lodge, Les Neri, said in part "We join with the Philadelphia Police Department in praying for the safety of those who protect us each and everyday... this is a sobering reminder that our law enforcement officers leave their homes and loved ones to uphold the oath the took to protect and serve their communities, not knowing what will happen during the course of their shift."

In Harrisburg, Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf sent his condolences to the O'Connors, saying in a statement "My thoughts are with the family of Corporal O`Connor, members of the Philadelphia Police Department, and everyone affected by this act of violence... Frances and I join all Pennsylvanians in mourning the officer`s tragic death."

Senator Bob Casey, -D- Pennsylvania, also reacted to the death of Corporal O'Connor, tweeting the following:

Meanwhile, Senator Pat Toomey, -R- Pennsylvania, reacted to O'Connor's death with a tougher tone. He wrote in part, "The monster who murdered Corporal O`Connor must be aggressively prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law. And Congress needs to do more to keep guns out of the hands of violent criminals."

Sen. Toomey sponsored a bill in Washington, D.C., known as the Thin Blue Line Act, that would increase penalties on anyone convicted of attacking or killing a police officer.

Dozens of Philadelphia police officers lined up outside Temple University Hospital after O'Connor's death, to give their fallen officer a final salute. A police honor guard escorted his body from the hospital.

Mayor Kenney ordered all flags in Philadelphia to fly at half-staff for 30 days to honor James O'Connor.