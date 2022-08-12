x
Pennsylvania man accused of assaulting woman with Christmas tree

Michael Bandi, 35, of Butler County, allegedly struck a 31-year-old woman in the head with the tree during an altercation Tuesday night, State Police claim.
SAXONBURG, Pa. — Pennsylvania State Police charged a Butler County man with assaulting a woman with a Christmas tree during a Tuesday night altercation.

Michael Bandi, 35, of Saxonburg, is charged with simple assault and harassment in connection to the allegations. 

Police say he struck a 31-year-old woman in the head with the tree during an altercation in a home on Oak Leaf Drive in Saxonburg, located about 30 miles northeast of Pittsburgh.

The incident occurred on Dec. 6 at about 10:15 p.m., police said.

Bandi was taken into custody and remanded to Butler County Prison, where he is being held in lieu of $10,000 bail, according to court records.

