Pennsylvania man accused of assaulting woman with Christmas tree

SAXONBURG, Pa. — Pennsylvania State Police charged a Butler County man with assaulting a woman with a Christmas tree during a Tuesday night altercation.
Michael Bandi, 35, of Saxonburg, is charged with simple assault and harassment in connection to the allegations.
Police say he struck a 31-year-old woman in the head with the tree during an altercation in a home on Oak Leaf Drive in Saxonburg, located about 30 miles northeast of Pittsburgh.
The incident occurred on Dec. 6 at about 10:15 p.m., police said.
Bandi was taken into custody and remanded to Butler County Prison, where he is being held in lieu of $10,000 bail, according to court records.