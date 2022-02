The department has ordered structural reviews of five bridges with similar construction to the bridge that collapsed in Pittsburgh.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation reportedly has more bridges on its radar following last week's bridge collapse in Pittsburgh.

The department has ordered structural reviews of five bridges with similar construction, including the Fahy Memorial Bridge in Bethlehem.

A department spokeswoman says all five bridges have good ratings, unlike the one that collapsed which was rated "poor."