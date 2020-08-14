Penn State's Thon event switches to virtual format this year due to COVID-19 concerns

The decision to switch to a virtual format was made with the safety of volunteers, supporters, and families at the forefront, organizers said Friday

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. — Due to COVID-19 safety concerns, Penn State University's annual Thon event is switching to a virtual format this year, organizers said Friday.

"With the safety of our Four Diamonds families, student volunteers, and generous supporters at the forefront of every conversation, it has been decided that THON Weekend 2021 will not be held in person," organizers said on Thon's social media pages.

"Although Thon weekend will not be taking place in person, we will always provide emotional and financial support for our families. We are fully committed to providing experiences for all members of the Thon community any way we can. The safety of our volunteers and families will be prioritized when planning the year ahead."

Organizers said while this year's event will look different, there will still be dancing, fundraising and related activities leading up to the event will go on.

