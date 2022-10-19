Police are investigating death of Penn State University student

The 21-year-old was found dead in a campus residence by a roommate early Sunday morning. The early investigation indicates alcohol was a factor, police said.

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. — A Penn State University student was found dead in his on-campus residence early Sunday morning, police in State College announced this week.

The 21-year-old student was found unresponsive by his roommate at about 4:17 a.m., according to State College Police. Emergency responders were dispatched and attempted live-saving measures, but the student was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

The student's identity has not yet been released.

His death is under investigation by State College Police and the Centre County Coroner's Office.

Preliminary findings indicate excessive alcohol consumption was a factor in the student's death, police said.

Earlier the previous night, the student attended a party at a private residence on West Beaver Avenue, where he reportedly consumed an excessive amount of alcohol while playing a drinking game, according to police.

The investigation indicates the student's death was accidental, police said.