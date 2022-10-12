Penn State issues statement after student group invites Proud Boys founder to campus for speech

The school condemned 'the vitriolic and hateful' language used by the far-right group in the past, but said public universities are obligated to protect free speech.

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. — Penn State University leaders issued a statement this week after a student group invited the founder of the Proud Boys to campus to speak on Oct. 24.

Recognized as a hate group by the Southern Poverty Law Center, the Proud Boys were founded by Gavin McInnes in 2016.

Uncensored America, a registered student organization at the university "dedicated to fighting for freedom of speech" and empowering young Americans "to fight for free speech in order to make American culture free and fun again," according to its mission statement, invited McInnes to appear on campus.

In a statement issued Tuesday in response to Uncensored America's invitation to "several controversial speakers" to campus, the university said it "neither supports nor condones the vitriolic and hateful language targeting particular groups that have been used by these speakers in the past, which is contrary to the university's fundamental values of inclusion and mutual respect."

The university said it is in the "unenviable position of sharing space with individuals whose views differ dramatically" from its values.

But, Penn State's statement said, public universities are obligated to protect freedom of speech, even if that speech is offensive to others.

“While the past statements and actions of these speakers are alarming and can elicit strong reactions from our community, we must continue to uphold the right to free speech — even speech we find abhorrent — because Penn State fully supports the fundamental right of free speech,” the statement said. “To do otherwise not only violates the Constitution but would erode the basic freedom each of us shares to think and express ourselves as we wish.”

The university promised to take precautions to ensure the safety of all those involved.

“As a recognized student organization, Uncensored America has the undeniable constitutional right to sponsor this presentation on our campus,” the statement continues. “Student organizations may select the speakers they invite to campus without the University’s endorsement.

"While the type of rhetoric these speakers regularly engage in does not represent the values of Penn State, our student organizations operate independent of the University and are free to sponsor programs or speakers of their choosing without censorship.”