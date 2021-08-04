PA Tourism Office launches 'The Biden Trail,' a self-guided road tour of the President and First Lady's favorite PA spots

"Joe & Jill: A Biden Trail" follows the First Family's trip from Pennsylvania to Pennsylvania Avenue, the tourism office said Thursday in a press release.

SCRANTON, Pa. — The Pennsylvania Tourism Office announced this week that it's launching a self-guided road trip that follows President Joe Biden's path to the White House from his early days in Scranton.

Both the President and the First Lady have a connection to the commonwealth that dates back earlier than their first date in Philadelphia, the office said.

“It’s no secret that President Biden has great pride in his Pennsylvanian roots, and although our sibling state to the south may claim him as theirs, his first chapter was written here," said Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development Deputy Secretary of Marketing Tourism & Film Carrie Lepore. "To celebrate America’s First Family, we are highlighting spots special to the President and First Lady.

"While Pennsylvania has no shortage of historical attractions, we are marking the present as the birthplace of the sitting President and where the First Lady Dr. Jill Biden charted many of her achievements.”

The presidential road trip includes 14 stops starting in Scranton and concluding in Philadelphia, from President Biden’s childhood home and favorite sandwich shop to the First Lady’s High School and Kelly Drive, her favorite place to run.

The trail also includes well-known Pennsylvania spots like the Franklin Institute and the University of Pennsylvania, where President Biden received an honorary degree in 2013.

Notable stops on the trail include:

Biden Family Home in Scranton

Green Ridge Little League, the President’s childhood baseball team

Hank’s Hoagies, the President’s favorite sandwich shop

St. Paul’s Church & Grade School, the President’s elementary school and family parish

Manning’s Dairy Farm, Scranton-favorite ice cream

Lafayette College, where President Biden traced his PA roots back to 1875

Upper Moreland High School, the First Lady’s high school

Villanova University, the First Lady’s alma mater

Kelly Drive, a favorite running route for the First Lady

South Philadelphia, home of the First Couple’s favorite Philly restaurant, Dante & Luigi’s

Franklin Fountain, the First Lady’s favorite ice cream spot

University of Pennsylvania, where President Biden received an honorary degree in 2013

Parc & The Dandelion, two restaurants that have hosted the Biden family

Franklin Institute, a nod to the President’s admiration for the Founding Father.