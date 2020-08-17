PA Game Commission: Nearly 400-pound black bear shot, killed in Lackawanna County

The bear was found in the area of Bentler Road in Clifton Township, the Game Commission said. The matter is under investigation.

LACKAWANNA COUNTY, Pa. — The Pennsylvania Game Commission is investigating after suspected poachers killed a 400-pound black bear in Lackawanna County.

A necropsy of the bear revealed injuries consistent with an animal being shot with a firearm, according to the Game Commission.

It is believed the bear was killed sometime between 10:15 and 11:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 11, the Game Commission said.

Anyone with information related to the incident is being asked to contact the Pennsylvania Game Commission’s Northeast Region Office at 570-675-1143 or the Operation Game Thief Hotline at 1-888-PGC-8001 or online at https://bit.ly/3airvh4.