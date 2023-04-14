According to a letter to parents from the Oxon Hill Center for Early Learning, the state issued a suspension of the facility's childcare license Friday.

Example video title will go here for this video

OXON HILL, Md. — Less than a week after an employee was charged with multiple counts of child abuse, Maryland has suspended an Oxon Hill day care's license, according to a letter sent to families by the day care's owner.

Police arrested 23-year-old Kayla Greenwell after videos posted online showed Greenwell allegedly assaulting children at the Oxon Hill Center for Early Learning. Investigators believe Greenwell recorded herself abusing the children on her cell phone. She has been charged with multiple counts of child abuse and assault.

Upon Greenwell's arrest, the day care said they were concerned about the "disturbing video" and fired Greenwell.

According to a letter to parents from the owner of the center, Maryland Child Protective Services issued a suspension of the facility's childcare license Friday.

"What this means, is that we will not be open to providing childcare services until further notice," the letter to parents reads. "Unfortunately, this means that you will need to seek alternative childcare services for your children."

The day care assured parents that tuition paid while the facility is shut down will be prorated.

"I apologize concerning how the state informed you and me concerning this matter," the letter reads.

Friday night WUSA9 spoke to a woman who said she could see her child sleeping in the background of the video.

"She was sleeping on the cot in the video when the little girl was being thrown. I'm very very upset, it's kind of hard to talk about," the woman said. She asked WUSA9 not to disclose her identity.

She said her initial reaction to the video was shock that it happened at the day care where her child went, but then horror when she realized she could see her child in the video.

"I went wait, my child is actually around this person," she said.

She said she's been in touch with both CPS and Prince George's County Police, but told WUSA9 she's also concerned about what else may have been happening, that wasn't recorded.

She said she's also worried about the long term impacts this will have on the other kids that were that room, and hopes the authorities will do a thorough investigation.

"We just want answers. The kids in the video aren't the only victims. The kids that were around this person and in her care that she may not have recorded abusing, they are still effected emotionally and mentally. I just want them to take every child that was in her presence as a victim," she said.

Anyone with information regarding the child abuse case is asked to call detectives with the department at 301-772-4930.

WATCH NEXT: Oxon Hill day care employee arrested after video shows child abuse