NTSB opens investigation into R.M. Palmer Company explosion

The safety board specifically refers to the incident as a "natural gas explosion and fire."

WEST READING, Pa. — Editor's note: The attached video is from March 27.

The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) is opening an investigation into a building explosion that killed 7 individuals on March 24.

According to a recent Twitter post, officials with the organization announced that they have opened a safety investigation into the explosion at the R.M. Palmer Company chocolate factory on March 24.

The NTSB has opened a safety investigation into the March 24 natural gas explosion and fire at the RM Palmer Company Chocolate factory in West Reading, PA. — NTSB Newsroom (@NTSB_Newsroom) March 28, 2023

However, in a statement to FOX43, an NTSB media relations spokesperson wrote, "It is very early in the investigation. NTSB investigators are working with local authorities and gathering information at this time. There are no conclusions or causes determined at this early stage of an investigation."