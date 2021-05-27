New contest offers a chance to wave the green flag to start a NASCAR race at Pocono

The winner will get the chance to wave the flag to start the Explore the Pocono Mountains 350, a NASCAR Cup Series race set for June 27.

LONG POND, Pa. — Attention, race fans: Pocono Raceway and the Pocono Mountains Visitors Bureau announced a contest where the winner will have the chance to wave the green flag prior to an upcoming race this summer.

The Explore the Pocono Mountains Summer Sweepstakes runs through June 13, organizers said in a press release. The winner will get the chance to wave the flag to start the Explore the Pocono Mountains 350, a NASCAR Cup Series race set for June 27 at the speeway, located in Long's Pond.

The winner will also receive race tickets and accommodations at Kalahari Resorts & Conventions, as well as meal and activities packages for use at Kalahari and Pocono Outdoor Adventure Tours.

To learn more and to enter for a chance to win the Explore the Pocono Mountains Summer Sweepstakes, visit www.poconoraceway.com/sweepstakes.

The grand prize for the Explore the Pocono Mountains Summer Sweepstakes includes:

(1) opportunity to wave the green flag to start the Explore the Pocono Mountains 350

(4) 200-Level tickets with Pre-Race Pit/Paddock Passes for Pocono Raceway’s NASCAR events on Sunday, June 27 – includes the Pocono Green 225 Recycled by J.P. Mascaro & Sons NASCAR XFINITY Series and the Explore the Pocono Mountains 350 NASCAR Cup Series races

NASCAR XFINITY Series and the NASCAR Cup Series races A five-day/four-night stay with daily waterpark access for four at Kalahari Resorts & Conventions (Pocono Manor, Pa.) from Thursday, June 24 – Monday, June 28

(1) $150 Kalahari dining credit

(4) Kalahari Gorilla Grove Treetop Adventures ropes course, zip line and mini golf passes

(2) UTV Tours courtesy of Pocono Outdoor Adventure Tours located at Pocono Raceway

Pocono Raceway will host five NASCAR and ARCA races in three days during the 2021 NASCAR Doubleheader Weekend. The weekend starts with the General Tire #AnywhereIsPossible 200 ARCA Menards Series race on Friday, June 25th.

The CRC Brakleen 150 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series and the first of two NASCAR Cup Series races will be held on Saturday, June 26th.

The weekend ends with the Pocono Green 225 Recycled by J.P. Mascaro & Sons NASCAR Xfinity Series race and the Explore the Pocono Mountains 350 NASCAR Cup Series races on Sunday, June 27th.