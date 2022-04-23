Woman dressed in special police uniform fatally shot by DC police

Police say the woman dressed in the special police uniform was on the porch of another person's residence on the block and was smashing windows.

WASHINGTON — UPDATE: Metropolitan Police Department announced Saturday that the woman dressed in a special officer uniform was not a registered Special Police Officer in Washington D.C.

Officers with the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) fatally shot an armed woman wearing a special officer uniform in Northwest D.C. while responding to a shooting early Saturday morning, police said.

At around 6 a.m. MPD officers responded to the 800 Block of Crittenden St. in Northwest D.C.

Police say when officers arrived at the scene, they located a woman who had been shot in the arm.

Furthermore, they located another woman who was dressed in what police describe as a special police officer's uniform and was armed with a gun.

During the press briefing, Metropolitan Police Chief Robert Contee stated that the woman dressed in the special police uniform was "acting erratically," and she smashed the windows on the porch of another person's residence.

According to Chief Contee, "a special police officer is a person who is uninformed that's commissioned through the city to provide services; a security guard essentially."

Officers from MPD engaged with the woman dressed in the special police uniform and told the woman to put down her gun, according to police.

After several attempts to order the woman to lower her weapon, the woman dressed in the special police officer's uniform was shot by an MPD officer.

Contee says that the woman was later pronounced dead.

Police are still determining the reason for the shooting between the woman dressed in the special police officer uniform and the other woman.

Both women are reported to live on the same block, according to police.

Police say they are investigating whether the woman is a licensed security officer. However, police also noted that the name on the special police officer uniform does not match the name of the woman who was wearing it.

Police are asking anyone in the area who may have any additional information to contact the Metropolitan Police Department at 202-727-9099 or text them anonymously at 50411.