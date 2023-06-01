State Police continue search for western Pa. man missing for almost 10 years

Albert Copper disappeared after leaving for work at 3:45 a.m. on June 6, 2013, police said. The Armstrong County man has not been seen since.

ARMSTRONG COUNTY, Pa. — State Police are continuing their search for an Armstrong County man who went missing almost 10 years ago.

Albert Leroy Copper was reported missing to authorities by his family on June 6, 2013, when he left for work at 3:45 a.m. and never returned home.

His car was discovered at 2:30 that afternoon on a dirt road pull-off in a wooded area about a quarter-mile east of Route 156 in Kiskimenitas Township, Armstrong County, police said.

Copper has not been seen since.

He is described as a white male, with red hair (balding) and brown eyes. He is approximately 5 feet, 7 inches tall and would be 39 years old today.