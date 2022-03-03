State Police searching for Laura Pierce of South Coatesville, missing since Saturday night

Laura Pierce, 32, was last seen around 10 p.m. Saturday in South Coatesville, police say. She may be at risk of harm or injury.

Example video title will go here for this video

SOUTH COATESVILLE, Pa. — Editor's note: The above video is from March 3.

State Police are searching for a missing Chester County woman.

Laura Pierce, 32, of South Coatesville, has not been seen since 10 p.m. Saturday, police say. She was seen on the first block of Bay Street in South Coatesville at that time, according to police.

She is described as a white woman with brown hair and green eyes, about 4 feet, 9 inches tall and 157 pounds. Police did not have a description of her clothing, but say she may be carrying a zebra-print bag.

Pierce may be at risk of harm or injury and may be confused, police say.