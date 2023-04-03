x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Regional

Man gets 5 years after police car set afire in 2020 protests

A man has been sentenced to five years in federal prison in a police car set on fire outside Philadelphia’s City Hall during 2020 protests.
Credit: AP
FILE - Smoke rises from a fire on a police cruiser on May 30, 2020, in Philadelphia. The first of six people charged with setting fire to police vehicles in Philadelphia during the 2020 protests against police brutality after the killing of George Floyd by police in Minneapolis has been sentenced. Ayoub Tabri, 25, was sentenced Monday, July 18, 2022 to 364 days behind bars -- less time than he’s already served in custody, and short enough to avoid triggering deportation proceedings for the Moroccan immigrant. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, file)

PHILADELPHIA — A man has been sentenced to five years in federal prison in a police car set on fire outside Philadelphia's City Hall during 2020 protests following the death of George Floyd.

Khalif Miller, 27, told a federal judge Monday he was sorry for his actions, which prosecutors described as throwing papers into a burning cruiser, The Philadelphia Inquirer reported. U.S. District Chief Judge Juan R. Sánchez imposed a 61-month term on obstructing law enforcement during a civil disorder and firearms counts.

Miller had earlier criticized the case against him but said Monday he now believes his behavior may have detracted from his aim of advocating for a larger role for mental health professionals in law enforcement.

“I regret it. Honestly, I really regret it,” he said.

Trial is scheduled later this month for a co-defendant, Anthony Smith, a well-known west Philadelphia activist. Carlos Matchett of Atlantic City, New Jersey was sentenced last month to 46 months in prison after pleading guilty to obstructing law enforcement during a civil disorder and traveling to incite a riot.

Two other defendants who pleaded guilty to setting fire to cars during the demonstration have been sentenced to shorter terms — Ayoub Tabri, of Arlington, Virginia to 364 days and Lore-Elisabeth Blumenthal of Jenkintown to 2½ years.

Related Articles

Download the FOX43 app here.

More Videos

In Other News

Berks County Coroner identifies all 7 victims of R.M. Palmer factory explosion

Before You Leave, Check This Out