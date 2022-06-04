Man acquitted of all charges in 2019 slaying in park

A man has been acquitted of all charges in the shooting death of the son of a high-ranking police official during a brawl at a south Philadelphia park 3 years ago.

PHILADELPHIA — A man has been acquitted of all charges in the shooting death of the son of a high-ranking police official during a brawl at a south Philadelphia park three years ago.

A Common Pleas Court jury on Wednesday acquitted 22-year-old Tyquan Atkinson of murder, criminal conspiracy and weapons offenses in the March 2019 death of 20-year-old Nicholas Flacco at FDR park.

Prosecutors said the victim was tailgating with friends after a Phillies game when several fights broke out among women from different groups and one threatened to “call her man.” Officials said a man later fired twice and left but shortly afterward returned and shot Flacco, the son of an Internal Affairs commander who was home from college.

Prosecutors showed a video of the brawl, called eyewitnesses and cited cell phone records they said put Atkinson in the park at the time of the shooting.