Lt. Gov. Austin Davis and wife Blayre welcome baby girl to the world

Lt. Gov. Austin Davis and his wife, second lady Blayre Holmes Davis, have welcomed a baby girl to the world!

The pair shared the news of the birth of their daughter Harper on Sept. 3. She is their first child.

He went on to extoll the importance of parental leave for every new parent and thank Pennsylvanians for their support.

The Second Lady and I are thrilled to announce the arrival of our daughter, Harper. We are grateful for the doctors, nurses and our doula for their care over the past nine months and during the delivery. They supported Blayre throughout her pregnancy and ensured her birthing experience was empowering.

Black women are nothing short of magical, and I know that today more than ever.

We will be spending the coming weeks caring for and bonding with our daughter. We will treasure this time, which is so vital for an infant and new parents. Parental leave is something every new parent should have access to.