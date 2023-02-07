From "Cowce" to "Moolata," the cows at this Chester County farm are named for Eagles players

The Kurtz family, which owns and operates Kurtland Farms at the Chester-Berks County border, even has Eagles-themed winter jackets for their newborn cows.

ELVERSON, Pa. — A Chester County dairy farm run by a group of Philadelphia Eagles superfans has come up with a way to celebrate the Birds' run to the Super Bowl.

The Kurtz family has owned and operated Kurtland Farms, a 100-year-old dairy farm in Elverson, for three generations, according to a press release sent by the American Dairy Association North East.

This week, the family named a few of the farm's newborn calves after some of their favorite Eagles players. They even got Eagles-themed winter jackets to help keep the newborn bovines looking divine.

"For my entire life, we've all been big Eagles fans," said Jared Kurtz, owner of Kurtland Farms, which is located near the border of Chester and Berks counties. "So every time they've made it to the big game, we've supported them the whole way there. We're hoping for a victory this Sunday, just like at the end of the 2017 season."

Fittingly, most of the Kurtz's cows are named for Eagles' offensive linemen.

The Kurtzes named one calf "Cowce" to honor Eagles center Jason Kelce, who will be on the opposite sideline from his brother, Kansas City Chiefs superstar tight end Travis Kelce, in Sunday's game.

"Moolata" honors offensive tackle Jordan Mailata, while "Seamalmoo" and "Milkerson" honors offensive guards Isaac Seumalo and Landon Dickerson (who met the Kurtz family two months ago at a diary industry photo shoot).

One of the Eagles' skill position players has a cow named for him as well; "Pascow" honors wideout Zach Pascal.