Former SCI-Huntingdon employee pleads guilty to having sex with inmate

Kimberly Danfelt, 53, was the inmate's supervisor at the facility's garment factory when the two had sexual contact in June 2022, authorities said Friday.

HUNTINGDON, Pa. — A former employee at State Correctional Institution at Huntingdon pleaded guilty to having sex with an inmate at the institution last year, Pennsylvania Attorney General Michelle Henry announced Friday.

Kimberly Danfelt, 53, of Huntingdon County, pleaded guilty to one felony count of institutional sexual assault, Henry said.

Danfelt admitted to having sexual contact with an inmate she supervised at the facility's garment factory in June 2022.

“The defendant used her position of authority to brazenly engage in unlawful acts with an inmate,” Henry said in a press release. “My office is dedicated to maintaining the integrity of Pennsylvania’s public institutions, and holding bad actors accountable.”

The Pennsylvania Department of Corrections’ Bureau of Investigation and Intelligence investigated the incidents and produced video evidence of Danfelt and the inmate hugging, kissing and participating in other inappropriate acts, Henry said.

Danfelt and the inmate also admitted to engaging in sexual acts at the facility.

She will be sentenced at a hearing on July 20, 2023.