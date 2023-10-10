USA Today readers vote Keystone Park in Westmoreland County as the nation's best place to view fall foliage

The 1,200-acre park is located in Pennsylvania's Laurel Highlands district.

DERRY, Pa. — Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources officials on Tuesday visited Keystone Park in Westmoreland County to celebrate the park's selection as the No. 1 place in the United States to view fall foliage in USA Today's 10 Best Readers' Choice Awards.

DCNR Parks Director John Hallas and State Forester Seth Cassell were among those present for the celebration.

“I am very proud to be here today celebrating Keystone State Park’s selection as the top location to view fall foliage in the nation,” Hallas said. “We are happy to have this designation and look forward to seeing visitors, old and new alike, taking in the sights along the lake and trails at Keystone. Thank you to all of the voters who helped make this designation possible.”

USA Today wrote in its article announcing Keystone State Park as the nation’s top destination:

‘Kayaking, wildlife watching, and hiking are all popular activities around Keystone State Park, a sprawling preserve that's perfect for discovering the abundant beauty of Pennsylvania's Laurel Highlands. Keystone Lake is certainly the main attraction around here, and autumn visitors can experience the water feature at its best during a stroll along the Lakeside Loop, a 2-mile trail that's packed with pristine forest.’

Keystone State Park is a 1200-acre park that is great for day trips and family vacations year-round. Camping, modern cabins, many trails, and a lake are all within walking distance, providing an ideal setting for wildlife watching or outdoor adventures.

The park is within easy driving distance from the Pittsburgh metropolitan area, the Laurel Highlands, and its many attractions.

It beat out Tahquamenon Falls State Park in Michigan, Hocking Hills State Park in Ohio, Ozark National Scenic Riverways in Missouri, White Mountain National Forest in New Hampshire, the Great Smoky Mountains National Park in North Carolina and Tennessee, Door County Coastal Byway in Wisconsin, Mohonk Preserve in New York, Watkins Glen State Park in New York, and the White River National Forest in Colorado to win top honors among USA Today's readers.

DCNR shares weekly fall foliage reports which can be found on its website to help leaf-peeping enthusiasts find ideal spots for taking in seasonal views. Fall foliage typically peaks for several weeks throughout October across Pennsylvania.

“Keystone is a special place and I encourage fall foliage enthusiasts to check out this top destination,” Cassell said. “I also encourage folks to visit nearby areas in the Forbes State Forest District, in which Keystone sits, for great drives and hikes. There are more than 130 native tree species that give residents and tourists an abundance of opportunities to see a wide array of colors through October.”

“It is a true honor that USA Today has once again recognized the scenic beauty of the Laurel Highlands, and considering the nationwide competition, we are thrilled that Keystone State Park is the recipient of this year’s award,” said Laura Argenbright, senior director of creative strategies for GO Laurel Highlands. “The recognition is a nod to the importance of our natural resources that provide so many outdoor recreational opportunities to families and visitors from near and far.