Jury selection wraps in Pittsburgh synagogue massacre with testimony expected Tuesday

Jury selection has concluded in the trial of a man charged with killing 11 worshippers at a Pittsburgh synagogue in the deadliest anti-Semitic attack in U.S. history
Credit: AP
This is the Federal Courthouse in downtown Pittsburgh on Monday April 24, 2023. The long-delayed capital murder trial of Robert Bowers accused in the 2018 Pittsburgh synagogue massacre will begin with jury selection beginning April 24, 2023, at the Federal Courthouse in Pittsburgh, a federal judge has ruled. Bowers, a Baldwin resident who has pleaded not guilty, could be sentenced to death if convicted of the shootings. He faces more than 60 federal charges stemming from the Oct. 27, 2018, attack at the Tree of Life synagogue in Pittsburgh that killed 11 worshippers in the deadliest attack on Jewish people in U.S. history. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

PITTSBURGH — Jury selection concluded Thursday in the trial of a man charged with killing 11 worshippers at a Pittsburgh synagogue in the deadliest anti-Semitic attack in U.S. history.

Prosecutors and the defense agreed on a panel of 12 jurors and six alternatives who will hear the evidence against Robert Bowers, 50, in the 2018 massacre at Tree of Life synagogue. 

Prosecutors are seeking the death penalty. Testimony is expected to begin Tuesday.

Jury selection began April 24, with each side grilling scores of potential jurors about their views on capital punishment. The jury consists of 11 women and seven men.

Bowers faces 63 counts in the Oct. 27, 2018, attack, including 11 counts of obstruction of free exercise of religion resulting in death and 11 counts of hate crimes resulting in death. Prosecutors have said Bowers made anti-Semitic comments at the scene of the attack and online.

Bowers, a truck driver from the Pittsburgh suburb of Baldwin, had offered to plead guilty in return for a life sentence, but federal prosecutors turned him down. Bowers' defense attorneys also recently said he has schizophrenia and brain impairments.

