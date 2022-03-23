Game warden's unorthodox approach helps free trapped deer in Berks County

BERKS COUNTY, Pa. — A Pennsylvania game warden recently used a non-traditional method to help a buck trapped in a net by its antler.
The incident occurred Monday in Berks County, the Game Commission said.
Game warden Ryan Zawada responded to a call from a concerned citizen, who reported the buck had its antler stuck in a net and was in a state of extreme distress.
When Zawada arrived, the Game Commission said in a Facebook post, he quickly surmised that the deer's state of distress was so high that the use of a chemical tranquilizer was not a safe option to get it out of the net.
He decided the best option was to shoot the trapped antler off.
Zawada took steady aim and fired – and was successful on one attempt.
The deer, now an antler lighter, ran off unharmed, the Game Commission said.