Services held on Monday for slain State Police trooper Lt. Jacques Rougeau Jr.

Lt. Jacques Rougeau Jr. was killed in the line of duty on June 17. His services will be held on Monday, June 26 and Tuesday, June 27.

ERIE, Pa. — Services will begin on Monday for fallen officer Jacques Rougeau Jr, who died in the line of duty on June 17.

Rougeau is the 104th member of the Pennsylvania State Police to make the ultimate sacrifice.

On Monday, services will begin to lay him to rest.

This comes after a horrific attack on Pennsylvania State Police in Juniata County.

Rougeau was shot and killed after an incident involving the State Police and multiple municipalities in the county. He would have celebrated three years on the job on June 29.

Rougeau started with the State Police back in 2020, as a member of the 160th Cadet Class. He was assigned to Troop J, York, after graduation. Rougeau then transferred to Troop G, Lewistown, back in March.

He was 29 years old.

The funeral services will be held on Monday, June 26 and Tuesday, June 27 at the Bayfront Convention Center, located at 1 Sassafras Pier in Erie. Public viewing is scheduled for two sessions on Monday, June 26 from noon to 3 p.m. and again from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. The service will also be live streamed.

The funeral service will be held on Tuesday, June 27 at 11 a.m. at the same location.

Anyone interested in donating to assist troopers’ families can send a check to the Pennsylvania State Troopers Association (PSTA) at 3625 Vartan Way, Harrisburg, Pa., 17110.