5 people injured in explosion at Fulton County medical marijuana facility

FULTON COUNTY, Pa. — Five people were injured in an explosion at a medical marijuana plant in Fulton County Wednesday afternoon, according to Occupational Safety and Health Administration officials and emergency responders.

The explosion occurred around 1:30 p.m. at Ilera Healthcare, a medical marijuana facility in Taylor Township.

Two people were seriously injured and flown to UPMC Altoona, while three others who suffered injuries were transported by ambulance to local hospitals.