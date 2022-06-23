5 people injured in explosion at Fulton County medical marijuana facility

FULTON COUNTY, Pa. — Five people were injured in an explosion at a medical marijuana plant in Fulton County Wednesday afternoon, according to Occupational Safety and Health Administration officials and emergency responders.
The explosion occurred around 1:30 p.m. at Ilera Healthcare, a medical marijuana facility in Taylor Township.
Two people were seriously injured and flown to UPMC Altoona, while three others who suffered injuries were transported by ambulance to local hospitals.
An OSHA spokesperson said the agency is investigating the incident, but provided no further details.