x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Regional

5 people injured in explosion at Fulton County medical marijuana facility

The explosion occurred in an incinerator room at the plant, emergency responders said. Two people were seriously injured. OSHA is investigating the incident.
Credit: Hustontown Area Volunteer Fire Company

FULTON COUNTY, Pa. — Five people were injured in an explosion at a medical marijuana plant in Fulton County Wednesday afternoon, according to Occupational Safety and Health Administration officials and emergency responders.

The explosion occurred around 1:30 p.m. at Ilera Healthcare, a medical marijuana facility in Taylor Township.

Two people were seriously injured and flown to UPMC Altoona, while three others who suffered injuries were transported by ambulance to local hospitals.

An OSHA spokesperson said the agency is investigating the incident, but provided no further details.

Related Articles

Download the FOX43 app

Paid Advertisement

More Videos

In Other News

PA lawmaker introduces amendment that would tie Penn State's funding to disclosure of Joe Paterno's statue location, condition