Four Pennsylvanians killed in Virginia crash

Three of the victims, including a 13-year-old, were from Shippensburg.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. — Virginia State Police are investigating a fatal two-vehicle crash that occurred in the early morning hours of Tuesday, May 30.

According to troopers, the fatal crash happened along the northbound side of Interstate 81 at the 120.4-mile marker in Montgomery County.

A 2018 Chevrolet was pulling a U-Haul trailer when it reportedly lost control and spun around, coming to rest facing southbound in the northbound travel lanes.

The Chevrolet was then struck by a northbound Freightliner tractor-trailer, according to Virginia State Police.

The driver of the tractor-trailer was uninjured, however, all four passengers inside the Chevrolet were killed.

The driver, Douangpee Amnatkeo, 54, from Shippensburg, who was reportedly not wearing a seatbelt, died at the scene. Two passengers, Monthy Matnopaseuth, 39, from Reading and Ericssan Kathpratoum, 13, from Shippensburg were both pronounced dead at the scene.

The third passenger, Samiane Kothpratoum, 37, from Shippensburg, was transported to Roanoke Memorial Hospital by helicopter, where he later died.

According to Virginia State Police, none of the passengers were wearing their seatbelts.