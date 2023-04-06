Fire in Pennsylvania hotel sends 5 to hospital

Fire officials say five people were taken to hospitals after an early morning fire at a Pennsylvania hotel that dates back to the 19th century.

COUDERSPORT, Pa. — Fire officials say five people were taken to a hospital for treatment after an early morning fire at a northern Pennsylvania hotel that dates back to the 19th century.

The blaze on the third floor of the Hotel Crittenden in downtown Coudersport in Potter County was reported shortly after 6:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Chief Bryan Phelps of the Coudersport Volunteer Fire Department said 100 to 125 firefighters were called to the scene.

Phelps said the blaze was under control and five people were transported to local hospitals for treatment of injuries; he said he had no update on their conditions. A UPMC representative confirmed that five people were brought to the UPMC-Cole emergency room in Coudersport but said the hospital does not release patient conditions.