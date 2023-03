According to the FOX affiliate in Philadelphia, fire crews responded to the area of 2nd Avenue around 5:30 p.m. for reports of a fire at a commercial building.

READING, Pa. — An explosion has been reported at a commercial building in Reading.

According to the FOX affiliate in Philadelphia, fire crews responded to the area of 2nd Avenue around 5:30 p.m. for reports of a fire at a commercial building with entrapments.

At this time, no injuries have been confirmed.

The following video is from the incident: