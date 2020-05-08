Dorney Park & Wildwater Kingdom will end 2020 season early due to ongoing COVID-19 concerns

The Allentown-based amusement park will close on Monday, Sept. 7, it announced this week.

ALLENTOWN, Pa. — Dorney Park and Wildwater Kingdom announced this week it will end its 2020 season early due to COVID-19 safety concerns.

The Lehigh County amusement park will close on Monday, Sept. 7, it said on its website.

Wildwater Kingdom, Dorney Park's water park, never opened for the season.

The park opened its doors for the 2020 season on July 8.

"We have been thrilled to welcome guests back to the park this year," general manager Michael Fehnel said in the announcement. "2020 has truly been a unique season, and I thank our guests and associates for making Dorney Park a fun and safe place to visit. We appreciate everyone’s support and cooperation with the park’s new health and safety measures --- we are getting through this together."

Fehnel said all 2020 season passes and add-on products have been extended through the 2021 season.