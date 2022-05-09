Deal reached with strikers at 4 Pennsylvania nursing homes

The contract covers about 300 workers at the four homes in Western Pa. However, strikes continue at 10 other nursing homes statewide.

Example video title will go here for this video

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Editors note: The attached video is from Sept. 5.

Workers at four Pennsylvania nursing homes reached a tentative contract agreement Thursday, nearly a week after going on strike over pay and staffing, the workers' union said.

Terms of the deal with Comprehensive Healthcare were not disclosed pending a ratification vote. Workers could be back on the job as early as Saturday, according to SEIU Healthcare Pennsylvania.

Picketing outside the four homes — all in western Pennsylvania — was halted as the sides reached an agreement.

The contract covers about 300 workers at those homes and two other Comprehensive-owned homes that were set to walk out on Friday.

A total of about 700 unionized workers at 14 nursing homes statewide went on strike on Sept. 2 in a dispute over pay, benefits and staffing levels. The strike continues at the 10 remaining homes — all but one of which are owned by another company, Priority Healthcare.