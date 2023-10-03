Preliminary hearing for Danilo Cavalcante rescheduled for Nov. 17

The captured fugitive's defense team requested a continuance, which was granted by Magisterial District Judge Matthew Seavey.

KENNETT SQUARE, Pa.

The preliminary hearing for former escaped fugitive Danilo Cavalcante has been rescheduled to Nov. 17, the Administrative Office of Pennsylvania Courts said Tuesday.

Cavalcante's hearing will occur at noon before Magisterial District Judge Matthew Seavey in Kennett Square, court records indicate.

The hearing was originally scheduled for Sept. 29, but Cavalcante's defense team requested a continuance, which Seavey granted.

Cavalcante was captured on Sept. 13, two weeks after staging an escape from a correctional facility in Pocopson. He remained at large in Chester County, living on a watermelon he found at a nearby farm and drinking from streams. He allegedly broke into numerous homes, at one point stealing a rifle that was in his possession at the time of his capture.

Cavalcante was in prison following a conviction for the murder of his ex-girlfriend, Deborah Brandao, in front of her children in 2021. He is also accused of killing two people in his native country of Brazil.

He reportedly killed Brandao to prevent her from telling authorities about the Brazil murders, investigators said.

He escaped from the Chester County prison he was confined in by crab-walking up between two walls that were topped with razor wire and then jumping from the roof.