Corporal Franceso Marlett is on paid suspended leave as an internal investigation continues into possible misconduct.

OXON HILL, Md. — An internal investigation into a viral video involving a Prince George's County Police officer continues as the internal affairs unit tries to determine if there was misconduct.

Corporal Franceso Marlett has been suspended from his duties and remains on paid leave, according to police. The decision to release him of his powers was taken after a viral video was posted on social media.

The video shows Marlett in uniform embracing a woman and then getting in the back seat of his Prince George's County-issued SUV with the woman. The man who recorded the interaction said it happened Monday around 7 p.m. at the Southlawn Neighborhood Park in Oxon Hill, Md.

In the most recent update provided by Prince George's County Police Department (PGPD), the agency confirms that their internal affairs unit has identified at least two videos involving Marlett. In both of the videos posted on social media, the same woman is seen going in the back of the patrol car.

PGPD confirmed that the woman seen in both videos is an adult, but she has yet to be identified by police.

The latest update provided Wednesday afternoon does not provide insight into what happened in the back seat of the SUV and does not confirm whether Marlett was working when the incidents were recorded.

Following the conclusion of the internal investigation, the Administrative Charging Committee will make recommendations to Prince George's County Police Chief Malik Aziz.

"I know the officer's actions seen on these videos have sparked a range of emotions in the community and put a negative spotlight on this agency and the many hard-working women and men who wear our uniform," Aziz said in a statement.

The investigation will also be reviewed by the Police Accountability Board.

"I expect every officer to conduct themselves in a way that will not dishonor this agency or this county," Aziz added.

After reports about past criminal cases involving Marlett, PGPD indicated that in 2016 he was removed from his next promotional cycle and fined $1,500 for a child abuse assault case. In 2023, Marlettt was involved in a domestic-related incident in Calvert County. Both cases led to a suspension and an investigation according to PGPD. Both were determined to be unfounded allegations according to the latest police release.

The Prince George's County State's Attorney's Office says so far no one has been charged in the case.

Marlett's wife has spoken out about the incident, we have reached out to both her and the woman in the video but have yet to hear back.