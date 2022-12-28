Cold case: Police continue search for missing Erie County man

Timothy Green has not been seen since his home caught fire under "suspicious" circumstances on Dec. 30, 2016.

ERIE COUNTY, Pa. — A $5,000 reward has been announced for information regarding the disappearance of an Erie County man, according to Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers.

The North East Police Department continues its search for Timothy Green from 57 West Main Street in North East.

Green's home burnt down on the morning of Dec. 30, 2016, as a result of a suspicious fire.

According to Pa. Crime Stoppers, there were conflicting reports that Green was seen entering the home during the fire.

He has not been seen since. A search of the fire grounds was conducted, which revealed nothing concerning Green's whereabouts.

Green, who also went by "Tig" was 60 at the time of his disappearance. He would now be 66. Green has red hair, blue eyes, is 5'9" and weighs 135 pounds.

His last known address was 57 West Main Street, Borough North East in Erie County. According to police, before his disappearance, Green was known to frequent several establishments within the Borough of North East.

Anyone with information regarding this incident has been asked to contact the Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers at 1-800-4PA-TIPS (8477) or online here.