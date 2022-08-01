x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Regional

Electrical malfunction attributed to cause of cheesesteak shop fire in Philadelphia

Jim's Steaks, one of Philadelphia's best-known cheesesteak shops, burned for four hours in the early morning of July 29.
Credit: AP
Jim's Steaks along 4th and South Streets is boarded up on Sunday, July 31, 2022, following a fire in Philadelphia. An electrical malfunction sparked a fast-moving fire that damaged one of Philadelphia’s best-known cheesesteak shops last week, authorities said. (Yong Kim/The Philadelphia Inquirer via AP)

PHILADELPHIA — An electrical malfunction sparked a fast-moving fire that damaged one of Philadelphia’s best-known cheesesteak shops last week, authorities said.

More than 125 firefighters and other emergency responders were called to the blaze Friday morning at Jim's Steaks on South Street and battled it for more than four hours before bringing it under control. Officials said all employees were able to safely evacuate, and no injuries were reported.

The Philadelphia Fire Department said Monday that the fire marshal's office had “determined the cause to be electrical wiring."

Owner Ken Silver told The Philadelphia Inquirer that the air conditioning had been malfunctioning that morning. He said city inspectors had pronounced the building structurally sound, and he vowed to rebuild, saying the damage was less than he initially feared.

Jim’s Steaks opened its original location in Philadelphia in 1939. The South Street location opened in 1976.

Related Articles

Download the FOX43 app here

Paid Advertisement

More Videos

In Other News

Lawmakers wrap up busy weekend at Pa. Capitol