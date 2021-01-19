Bucks County man charged with threatening violence toward Biden, Harris

Kris Kinsey, 61, of Doylestown, was taken into custody after an investigation by police and the Secret Service determined he posted threats on Facebook.

BUCKS COUNTY, Pa. — State Police have charged a Bucks County man with making threats to kill president-elect Joe Biden and Kamala Harris in videos published to Facebook.

Kris John Kinsey, 61, of Doylestown, is charged with one felony count of person not to possess firearms and misdemeanor counts of terroristic threats, possession of a small amount of marijuana, possessing the instruments of crime, and possession of drug paraphernalia, according to State Police.

He was taken into custody last Friday in a wooded area off the 700 block of Sunday Road in Durham Township, Bucks County by troopers serving an arrest warrant, according to a criminal complaint affidavit filed in the case by State Police.

He was charged after a joint investigation by the Elyria Police Department in Ohio and the United States Secret Service determined he had posted several messages, videos, and photos on his Facebook page threatening violence toward Biden and Harris, as well as their supporters, the complaint states.

In one post, Kinsey allegedly states: "If you support Biden you are supporting the psychopath Kamala Harris who publicly said she would hunt down and kill every Trump supporter in America if they won. So Kamala Harris you put 85 million American citizens in your death threat...forcing us into a kill or be killed in our own country. Come get you some Kommie Kammy Hitler."

The post is accompanied by a photo of Kinsey shooting at a paper plate with the words "F--- Biden" on it, police say. He is using a semiautomatic handgun in the photo, according to police.