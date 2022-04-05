x
2-year-old boy handling gun shoots, kills 4-year-old girl

Police say a 2-year-old boy was handling a gun in a parked vehicle at a gas station pump near Philadelphia when it discharged, killing a 4-year-old girl.
Credit: Associated Press/David Zalubowski

CHESTER, Pa. — A 2-year-old boy was handling a gun in a parked vehicle at a gas station pump near Philadelphia when it discharged, killing a 4-year-old girl, police said.

Chester police said the shooting happened shortly before 11 a.m. Tuesday at the Eagle Save Mart.

Police said adults at the scene rushed the girl to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Chester police are investigating the case, which they called a juvenile homicide.

Delaware County District Attorney Jack Stollsteimer said he and everyone else in the city and county were “just heartbroken to think of what happened to this poor child."

