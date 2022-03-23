Law enforcement releases video, photos of Bob Saget's hotel room days after judge's ban

The Orange County Sheriff's Office says the photos comply with a judge's order prohibiting the release of "certain records."

ORLANDO, Fla. — Authorities have released bodycam footage and photos of Bob Saget's hotel room as part of their investigation into the comedian's death just one week after a judge prohibited such material from being shared with the public.

The video provided by the Orange County Sheriff's Office shows three deputies knocking on Saget's Orlando hotel room door with no response. One deputy would head to the neighboring room before the video goes black. The rest of the footage had been redacted.

That night, law enforcement reported that Saget was found unresponsive in the room where he was pronounced dead. Authorities say Saget was supposed to check out of the room earlier in the day, but his family grew concerned after not being able to get a hold of him.

Investigators say Saget's room appeared orderly, and he was found lying face-up in bed. There were no signs of trauma. His left arm was across his chest, and his right arm was resting on his bed.

The photos of Saget's room show various angles of the common area, bedroom and bathroom. Nothing is out of place and the comedian's personal belongings can be seen on his nightstand.

Last week, a judge had agreed with a request from the comedian's family to temporarily prohibited the release of any photos, video or other records related to the investigation into his death, saying that doing so would cause them irreparable harm.

According to the Orange County Sheriff's Office, the release of these videos and images is "complying with the order, which prohibits the release of certain records."

The medical examiner determined that Saget had died from an accidental blow to the head, likely from a backward fall. An autopsy report showed that Saget had an abrasion on his scalp, a fracture at the base of his skull, fractures around his eye sockets, bleeding between the brain and tissue covering the brain as well as bruises to the brain.