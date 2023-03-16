8 suspects arrested in Berks County undercover human trafficking operation

The suspects allegedly responded to online ads and arranged to meet with what they believed to be minors for sex in Berks County, authorities said.

READING, Pa. — Authorities in Berks County announced Thursday that eight suspects were apprehended over a two-day span during an undercover "To Catch a Predator"-style human trafficking operation conducted earlier this week.

The operation was part of an effort to combat the sex trade, according to the Berks County District Attorney's Office.

On Monday and Tuesday, undercover task force detectives placed ads on websites commonly used for sex trade. The individuals replied to the advertisements and agreed to meet and have sexual relations with what they believed to be minors at a predetermined location in Berks County, the district attorney's office said.

When the individuals arrived at the location, they were placed under arrest.

The eight suspects were arrested and transported to the Berks County Sheriff’s Central Processing Center where they were officially charged and arraigned by judge Gail Greth.

Charged in the operation were:

Elvis Anthony Diaz, 34, of Reading : (Criminal Attempt) Statutory Sexual Assault, (CA) Trafficking In Individuals, Unlawful Contact with Minor, (CA) Corruption of Minors. Bail was set at $25,000.

Isaiah Terrell Speight, 25, of Laureldale: (CA) Statutory Sexual Assault, (CA) Involuntary Deviate Sexual Intercourse, Unlawful Contact with Minor, (CA) Corruption of Minors. Bail was set at $50,000.

Eriec Javier Ruiz, 46, of Reading: (CA) Statutory Sexual Assault, (CA) Involuntary Deviate Sexual Intercourse, Unlawful Contact with Minor, (CA) Corruption of Minors. Bail was set at $50,000.

Joshua Michael Spencer, 38, of Bernville: (CA) Statutory Sexual Assault, (CA) Involuntary Deviate Sexual Intercourse, (CA) Trafficking In Individuals, Unlawful Contact with Minor, (CA) Corruption of Minors. Bail was set at $50,000.

Keith Jalil Washington, 33, of Reading: (CA) Statutory Sexual Assault, (CA) Involuntary Deviate Sexual Intercourse, Unlawful Contact with Minor, (CA) Corruption of Minors. Bail was set at $50,000.

Matthew Fisher, 47, of Reading: (CA) Statutory Sexual Assault, (CA) Trafficking In Individuals, Unlawful Contact with Minor, (CA) Corruption of Minors, Possession of a Controlled Substance. Bail was set at $30,000.

Muazong Kha, 30, of Reading: (CA) Statutory Sexual Assault, (CA) Involuntary Deviate Sexual Intercourse, (CA) Trafficking In Individuals, Unlawful Contact with Minor, (CA) Corruption of Minors. Bail was set at $30,000.

Corey Moll, 37, of Mohnton: (CA) Trafficking In Individuals, Unlawful Contact With Minors, (CA) Corruption of Minors, (CA)Statutory Sexual Assault. Bail was set at $10,000.

Members of The Berks County District Attorney’s Human Trafficking Task Force participating in this investigation were from the following police departments and agencies: Spring Township PD, Wyomissing PD, Exeter PD, West Reading PD, Central Berks PD, Department of Homeland Security, ZOE International and the Berks County District Attorney’s Detectives Unit.

“The harsh reality is that human trafficking is happening in our community. Future perpetrators should take heed that the person they’re interacting with on these websites, could be a member of our Human Trafficking Task Force. And if caught, we will arrest and prosecute to the fullest extent of the law,” said District Attorney John T. Adams.