Berks County Coroner identifies all 7 victims of R.M. Palmer factory explosion

Forensic medical examinations are continuing to determine the cause and manner of death for all victims, according to the Berks County Coroner.

WEST READING, Pa. — The Berks County Coroner's Office has confirmed the identities of all seven victims of the explosion and building collapse at the R.M. Palmer Co. building in West Reading.

The names and hometowns of the victims are as follows:

Xiorky D. Nunez, 30, from Reading

Susan H. Halvonik, 63, from Upper Providence Township

Michael D. Breedy, 62, from Marion Township

Diana M. Cedeno, 44, from Reading

Judith Lopez-Moran, 55, from Reading

The first two victims previously identified are:

Amy S. Sandoe, 49, from Ephrata

Domingo Cruz, 60, from Reading