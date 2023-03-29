x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Regional

Berks County Coroner identifies all 7 victims of R.M. Palmer factory explosion

Forensic medical examinations are continuing to determine the cause and manner of death for all victims, according to the Berks County Coroner.

More Videos

WEST READING, Pa. — The Berks County Coroner's Office has confirmed the identities of all seven victims of the explosion and building collapse at the R.M. Palmer Co. building in West Reading. 

The names and hometowns of the victims are as follows: 

  • Xiorky D. Nunez, 30, from Reading
  • Susan H. Halvonik, 63, from Upper Providence Township
  • Michael D. Breedy, 62, from Marion Township 
  • Diana M. Cedeno, 44, from Reading
  • Judith Lopez-Moran, 55, from Reading

The first two victims previously identified are: 

  • Amy S. Sandoe, 49, from Ephrata
  • Domingo Cruz, 60, from Reading 

Forensic medical examinations are continuing to determine the cause and manner of death for all victims, according to the Berks County Coroner. 

Related Articles

Download the FOX43 app here.

Before You Leave, Check This Out