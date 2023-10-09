Berks County Coroner releases causes, manners of death of the 7 who died in RM Palmer building explosion

The preliminary determination is that the March 24 explosion was caused by a gas leak, investigators said. All seven victims died of blast injuries.

WEST READING, Pa. — The Berks County Coroner’s Office announced the release of the final cause and manner of death of the seven victims who died in the March 24 explosion and building collapse at the RM Palmer Co. building in West Reading.

The names and final cause of death for the victims are as follows, according to coroner John A. Fielding III:

Amy S. Sandoe, 49, of Ephrata: Blast injuries

Xiorky D. Nunez, 30, of Reading: Blast injuries

Michael D. Breedy, 62, of Marion Township: Blast injuries

Diana M. Cedeno, 44, of Reading: Blast injuries

Judith Lopez-Moran, 55, of Reading: Blast Injuries

Domingo Cruz, 60, of Reading: Blast injuries

Susan H. Halvonik, 63, of Upper Providence Township: Blast injuries

The manner of death for all seven victims was ruled accidental, Fielding said.

Initially, the cause and manner of death for Nunez was listed as thermal burns. The final determination for all seven victims was made following forensic examinations performed by Forensic Pathologist Dr. Neil A. Hoffman, MD, Fielding said.

The final manner of death was determined by medicolegal death investigations, in coordination with various federal and state agencies.

"We thank the numerous agencies and organizations involved with the rescue, recovery, investigation, and support," Fielding said. "We continue to help families in Berks County deal with loss of loved ones, including those most affected by this tragedy."