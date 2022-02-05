x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Regional

State Police are investigating after someone shot and killed a cow in Fulton County

Police say the animal cruelty case occurred sometime between April 10-11 at a farm off Heavenly Acres Road in Thompson Township.
Credit: FOX43

MERCERSBURG, Pa. — State Police are investigating a suspected animal cruelty case in Fulton County.

According to police, someone shot and killed a cow that was grazing in a pasture along Heavenly Acres Road in Thompson Township on April 11.

The cow's owner told troopers the animal suffered a gunshot wound to the head.

The cow was discovered around 5 p.m. on April 11. It was not in the field the last time the farmer was there, which was at about 6 p.m. the night before, according to police.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to anonymously contact the Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers Toll Free at 1-800-4PA-TIPS (8477) or to submit a tip online.

All callers to Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers remain anonymous and could be eligible for a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest, the solving of a crime/cold case or the location of a wanted person/fugitive or missing person.

Related Articles

Download the FOX43 app

More Videos

In Other News

Today is the last day to register to vote in the Pa. primary—here's what you need to know