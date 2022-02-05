State Police are investigating after someone shot and killed a cow in Fulton County

Police say the animal cruelty case occurred sometime between April 10-11 at a farm off Heavenly Acres Road in Thompson Township.

MERCERSBURG, Pa. — State Police are investigating a suspected animal cruelty case in Fulton County.

According to police, someone shot and killed a cow that was grazing in a pasture along Heavenly Acres Road in Thompson Township on April 11.

The cow's owner told troopers the animal suffered a gunshot wound to the head.

The cow was discovered around 5 p.m. on April 11. It was not in the field the last time the farmer was there, which was at about 6 p.m. the night before, according to police.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to anonymously contact the Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers Toll Free at 1-800-4PA-TIPS (8477) or to submit a tip online.