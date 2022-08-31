x
Police issue Amber Alert for abducted Reading teen

Janae Kalia-Henry was last seen around 2 a.m. in the area of Schuylkill Avenue in Reading. She was abducted by an unknown man in a silver Chevrolet Traverse.
Credit: Pennsylvania State Police
Jenae Kalia-Henry

READING, Pa. — An Amber Alert has been issued for a 13-year-old girl authorities believe has been abducted in Berks County.

Janae Kalia-Henry, of Reading, was last seen at about 2 a.m. in the area of Schuylkill Avenue, according to State Police.

She was abducted by an unknown male suspect traveling in a silver Chevrolet Traverse with Pennsylvania registration.

Kalia-Henry is a Black girl, 5 feet, 1 inch tall, weighing 106 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes, according to police. She was last seen wearing a red shirt and pink and purple pants.

Anyone who sees her is asked to immediately call 911.

Credit: Pennsylvania State Police

