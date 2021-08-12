UPDATE: Amber Alert canceled, missing 6-year-old girl found safe

The child was reported abducted Tuesday night in Philadelphia.

PHILADELPHIA — UPDATE:

State police say Shahara Little has been found. The Amber Alert was canceled around 8:30 Wednesday morning.

Original Story:

Police in Philadelphia have issued an Amber Alert for a child apparently abducted Tuesday night.

Philadelphia police are searching for six-year-old Sahara Little. She was last seen at 5600 block of Greene Street in Philadelphia around 9 p.m.

She was reported abducted by an unknown individual who fled the scene with her in a 2007 burgundy/red Toyota Scion with Pennsylvania registration LKV-1067.

Anyone with information is asked to call Philadelphia police at 215-685-3251 or 911.

